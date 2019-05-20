news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Banu (UWR), May 20, GNA - The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Sector Office in Tumu, has started registering and profiling Burkinabe nationals illegally migrating into Ghana via the Sissala East enclave of Banu, Pido, Kunchorkor, Wuru and Kwapun without documentation.

About 81 adults and 145 children have been registered in Banu, while in Pido 33 adults and 57 children were documented, according to GIS Tumu Sector Commander Chief Superintendent Samuel Donkor who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency.

The registration started on 19th May,2019, in Banu Zono community.

The GIS team is continuing their registration in Wuru, Kwapun, Kassana and other communities where the francophone nationals are suspected to be staying illegally.

“After sending my report, through the regional director, the directive from the director of operations indicates that we have to move into the communities and get the people registered immediately,” Chief Supt Donkor said.

He added that the registration details took into account information about the migrants names, where they were coming from, what was pursuing them, what they were here for, their wives, how many children they had et cetera.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has been told to provide security for the migrants as the Sissala East Assembly is providing logistics for their upkeep.

Discovery of the illegal immigrants followed months of Ghana News Agency investigations that tracked unusual movements of foreigners into the country along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border as well as unapproved routes aided by local landlords without recourse to the laws of Ghana.

Over 1000 migrant from northern Burkina Faso have fled their home country to settle along the Sissala enclave as farmers over alleged unrest in the Francophone West African country.

The migrants, believed to be of Moshie descent from the northern Burkina Faso suspected to have no official documentation - resident or traveling permits.

GNA