Accra, Jan. 30, GNA- Ghanaians have expressed diverse views on the 30-member planning committee out doored by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Edmund Drah, who described himself as a concerned citizen said the anniversary was worth celebrating because it came with benefits for a democratic country like Ghana.

Mr Drah noted: “It is a time to make known to the world what the brand and name Ghana is made of, the opportunities available for others to come and join hands with us on the road to total economic stability, social improvement in amenities, educational expansion in technology.”

He however decried the number of people on the planning committee saying “to have 30 people on the committee in an economy that is not doing well is not the best”.

Mr Sam Yahaya, an accountant also told the GNA that the 60th anniversary was worth celebrating in grand style “although Ghana still lacks so many developmental projects”.

Mr Yahaya said Ghanaians must not focus on the negatives aspects of the country’s development but “we should be more positive, as a country” because “we have so many other things we can boast of as well”.

He said: “We should use this occasion to celebrate our founding fathers who fought their hearts out for us but we should not over spend.”

Ms Winifred Anusu, a National Service Person said the committee members were too many and their budget alone could put pressure on the economy and described it as a “waste of money”.

Ms Anusu noted that the 60th anniversary celebration was appropriate because it helped the citizens to know the history and culture of the country.

“It reminds us of how far we have come since independence,” She said.

Ms Abigail Mamle Teye, a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism said the country had achieved a great feat in democracy and therefore called for a momentous celebration.

“We can boast of our maturity in democracy, which is one of the main reasons why we are enjoying peace,” Ms Teye observed.

“Celebrating this feat would also help us evaluate the pace of our development since independence and help us to make some projections for the years ahead.”

President Akufo-Addo announced a 30-member planning committee to be chaired by Mr Ken Amankwa, to make preparations for the celebration of the anniversary, marking the independence of the country on March 6, 1957.

