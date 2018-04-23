Accra, April 23, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday said Ghana fully supported the ongoing diplomatic process being employed to restore relations between the two Koreas. He said the Republic of Korea and North Korea were at a critical turn in their respective histories, thus, Ghana endorsed every positive step taken to restore the balance in that area. President Akufo-Addo sai

Accra, April 23, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday said Ghana fully supported the ongoing diplomatic process being employed to restore relations between the two Koreas.



He said the Republic of Korea and North Korea were at a critical turn in their respective histories, thus, Ghana endorsed every positive step taken to restore the balance in that area.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he received the credentials of the Republic of Korea’s envoy to Ghana, Mr Kim Sungsoo, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He recalled the over four decades of cordial relations between Ghana and Korea, and said his government was committed to strengthening the bonds of friendship between both nations.

The President said further that it was the resolve of his administration to create channels for economic exchanges between Ghanaian and Korean businesses.

That interface, he said, would encourage and deepen economic ties between the two countries to the benefit of their citizens.

“I think that is the way forward in strengthening of our relations, and I am hoping that the years you are here, we are going to witness a significant advancement of our social, cultural; and economic relations between our two countries,” he told Mr Kim.

Applauding the level of development in the Republic of Korea in the past decades, President Akufo-Addo said the Asian country had presented an ideal model for developing countries like Ghana.

He said though Ghana and Korea had similar economies when they gained their independence around the same period, Korea was much more advanced and developed than Ghana, saying that Ghana needed to emulate the path Korea had taken in their development quest.

“We want to emulate what you have done,” he said, adding, “the path that Korea took to bring itself from underdevelopment is the path many of us in Africa must emulate”

The President was thankful for the development assistance and support that Ghana had received from the Korean government and people, and urged the Korean envoy to work towards enhancing ties, and to create opportunities for further economic cooperation and high level exchanges between the two nations.

Mr Kim on his part commended the President and the people of Ghana for the “vibrant and flourishing” democracy that had made the country a model in Africa and beyond.

He praised President Akufo-Addo’s leadership abilities, which he said had received world recognition, and prayed that that ability would transform the socio-economic fortunes of Ghana.

The Envoy said though the geographical landscape of Korea and Ghana were different, the two countries had a lot of similarities with regards to their common history of economic hardship as well as their common interest in international issues.

He gave the assurance that he would, during his tenure in the country, deepen the bonds of friendship between Ghana and Korea.

“I assure you that I and my staff will serve as a clear channel of communication between our countries and I am confident that I will have your Excellency’s support and that of your government and the good people of Ghana, so that together, we can work to promote our relationship for the benefit of the pole of our countries,” he said.

GNA