By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Nalerigu, May 19, GNA – Mr Fuseini Nurudeen, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nuru Oil Company Limited has been elected Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the newly created North East Region.

The North East Region is one of the two regions curved out of the then Northern Region, has Nalerigu as its capital.

As a result of this regional organization, it became necessary for the party to elect new executives to effectively man the affairs of the party in the region and strategize to retain power, especially during the 2020 election.

The businessman pulled 49 votes to beat four other contestants to emerge the winner on Saturday in the regional delegates’ conference, which took place in the newly created regions with the exception of Savannah Region, which was to be held on Monday, May 20.

The other four aspirants who contested the chairman included Mr Akamara Henry Bawah with 27 votes, Alhaji Mohammed Shani, 23 votes, Mr Mouzu Abdul-mu-umin, three votes and Mr Seidu Rashid Inusah had no vote.

The position of the Regional Secretary was not opened for contest due to the fact that Mr Sule Sambian, who was the Regional Secretary of the then Northern Region, went unopposed.

In all, 35 people contested the election in the region.

The other executives elected by the 102 delegates were Mr Ibrahim Gado, first Regional Vice Chairman with 72 votes, Alhaji Abraham Gariba, second Regional Vice Chairman with 51 votes, Mr Yamusah Ibrahim, Deputy Regional Secretary with 51 votes and Mr Sumani Mustapha, Regional Treasurer with 64 votes.

Mr Mumuni Mohammed Nurideen polled 34 votes to emerge the winner from eight contestants in the Regional Youth Organizer position, Hajia Rashida Mahama, Women Organizer with 48 votes while Mr Ahmed Sadat won the Regional Nasaara Coordinator position with 62votes.

Meanwhile, there was a tie in the position of the Regional Organizer as Mr Mahama Jongdow Suleman and Mr Amos Yambil each had 40 votes.

According to Mr Yaw Opoku, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, who declared the results, the issue could only be resolved using the party’s structures.

The maiden party election in the region was attended by some high profile persons from the party including Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP, Hajia Alima Mahama, Member of Parliament for Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency who is the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Solomon Namliit Boar, the Regional Ministerand MP for Bunkprugu Constituency and his Deputy, Mr Tahiru Tia Ahmed and Alhaji Rashid Salifu, Northern Regional Organizer among others.

Mr Nurudeen in a victory speech, expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised to work diligently to ensure that the party increased the number of seats in the region from the current three.

He promised to work closely with the grassroots and all those contestants who did not win to ensure that the ideology of the party sunk well with the constituents to ensure victory in the 2020 election.

