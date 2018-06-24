By Samuel Akumatey, GNA Ho, June 24, GNA - Mr Franklin Kofi Gedzia, a businessman was on Saturday elected Ho Central Constituency Chairman for the National Democratic Conference (NDC). He polled 638 votes to beat the incumbent, Divine Afedo, who managed only 276 votes. Stanley Nelvis Glate, retained the Secretary position with 760 votes, shrugging off Ransford Kasu, who had 466 votes, with

Ho, June 24, GNA - Mr Franklin Kofi Gedzia, a businessman was on Saturday elected Ho Central Constituency Chairman for the National Democratic Conference (NDC).

He polled 638 votes to beat the incumbent, Divine Afedo, who managed only 276 votes.

Stanley Nelvis Glate, retained the Secretary position with 760 votes, shrugging off Ransford Kasu, who had 466 votes, with Mawunyo Afegbe, and Happy Aloryito elected Vice Chairman and Women Organiser respectively.

Other elected executives are: Vincent Amoako Tefe, Treasurer, Nasirudin Mohammed, Organizer, Vincent Tangre, Deputy Organizer, Eyram Senam Bene, Deputy Secretary, Evelyn Esi Asige, Deputy Treasurer.

Mr Gedzia promised to work with the grassroots of the Party to reorganise the branches for victory in 2020.

The election, which was supervised by the Electoral Commission started at about 1300 hrs and results declared at about 0200 hrs on Sunday.

It was witnessed by Mr Koku Anyidoho, a Deputy General Secretary of NDC and Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament for the Constituency.

