Accra, April 4 GNA - Mr William Kwesi Sabi, Deputy Minister Designate for Monitoring and Evaluation has stated that the objective of the new Ministry is to track the activities of the various government machinery.

He explained that the Ministry was going to be different from what existed because they intend to give much attention to policies and programmes of the various ministries.

Mr Sabi made the statement when he appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament at Parliament House in Accra.

The nominee who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East is among the last batch of four Ministers of State and 50 Deputy Ministers being vetted by the Appointment Committee.

Mr Sabi also stated the Ministry intended to trace the government machinery to determine whether they were on cause in the implementation of the policies and programmes they set for themselves.

He stated the new Ministry intended to ensure that various ministries came out with Key Performance Indicators (KTI).

He said they would monitor to see whether they were performing to meet this performance index.

Mr Sabi further stated that the role of the new Ministry was to strengthen existing monitoring and evaluation at the various ministries rather than create conflict.

He announced that the Ministry intended to roll out new programmes for implantation at the various ministries.

Ms Freda Prempeh, Deputy Minister Designate for Works and Housing, who appeared before the Appointment Committee called for attitudinal change from Ghanaians if the country would be able to deal with the issues of littering and sanitation.

She announced that the Ministry intended to initiate the National Housing Fund to help the public acquire their own house.

She called for the resourcing of the Public Works Department (PWD), which she said was in dire situation to be able to work effectively.

Ms Prempeh also announced that the Rent Control Act 220 which was promulgated in 1963 is being reviewed.

She said most of the landlords were abusing the law because it looks as if they were not conversant with the regulation.

She said the landlords took the rent advance depending on the nature of the building, but the Rent Act says they cannot take more six months’ advance.

She noted that there were suggestions that the rent advance be extended to one year, which would be comfortable to both landlords and tenants.

Mr Bright Wireko-Brobby, Deputy Minister Designate for Employment and Social Welfare who appeared before Appointment Committee, assured that he intended to work to ensure that employers respected the law regarding contract workers in the country.

He called for the resourcing of the Factory Inspectorate Department to enable it go round the various factories to ensure the safety of Ghanaian workers.

He also announced that the Ministry intended to initiate a Bill to protect the rights of domestic workers who he said were being protected by the labour law.

GNA