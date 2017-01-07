President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo arrived at the Independence Square adorned in beautiful Ghanaian woven kente amidst drumming, dancing and cheers from the ecstatic crowd.

By Audrey Dekalu/ Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo arrived at the Black Star Square adorned in beautiful Ghanaian woven kente amidst drumming, dancing and cheers from the ecstatic crowd.

The President Nana Akufo Addo was in a multi coloured cloth with different kente designs including the Obama design out-doored during the visit of President Barack Obama to Ghana whiles the First Lady adorned a red and yellow “Edwene si Edwene so” kente cloth laced with blue fabric.

Earlier Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia dressed in a white three piece Kaftan also arrived to take his seat with Samira Bawumia who was also adorned in a traditional kente fabric with a gold coloured head gear.

Hundreds of people and foreign dignitaries have thronged the Black Star Square to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Nana Akufo-Addo.

They include; President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu; Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo; President of Egypt, Abdul Fattah el-Sisi; the President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma; and President Mohmmed Buhari of Nigeria.

Cote d’Ivoire President, Alassane Ouattara is the guest of honour for today's event.

GNA