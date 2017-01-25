By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA Kumasi, Jan 25, GNA – Female appointees have been asked to go the extra mile to demonstrate that women are capable of performing at all levels of governance. Mrs. Augustina Gyamfi, Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Women, said they should work hard and with passion to excel in their assigned tasks. Making the call through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in K

She rallied everybody to give the appointees the needed support and encouragement in the discharge of their duties.

Mrs. Gyamfi applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing women into his government but said they wanted to see more female appointees.

She indicated that many out there could be appointed to deputy ministerial positions and as metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives.

She suggested that they could also be picked to serve on boards of state institutions.

Mrs. Gyamfi said she was confident that if approved, the Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, would give it her all to assist lift women out of poverty and improve their living conditions.

It was vital to have in place clear framework to address inequalities deeply rooted in the society, she added.

GNA