Kumasi, Jan 25, GNA – The nomination for approval of Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah as Ashanti Regional Minister, has received widespread backing by people in Kumasi, the regional capital.

Many spoke highly of the nominee and applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what they said was the “right choice”.

Mr. Kofi Agyemang, an accountant, said he was confident that the two term Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, would do a good job.

His professional background - economist/banker, was going to work to the advantage of the region, he added.

Ms. Abena Amoakoaa, a teacher, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that she was impressed with the caliber of people the President was appointing to his Administration.

“It is a clear demonstration that the government wants to put its best foot forward and this is something I personally find refreshing.”

Mr. Kyei Baffour, who described himself as staunch supporter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated that Mr. Osei-Mensah was the right man for the position and called on the people to give him their total support.

He was convinced that the nominee would make a difference to sustain the goodwill of the people in the region, which has traditionally, remained loyal to the governing party.

Madam Adwoa Oforiwaa, a trader, said she had no reason to doubt that the Regional Minister-designate would work with passion to help the President to implement his development agenda.

She reminded him and all other political appointees to avoid any traits of arrogance of power.

Mrs. Judith Akosua Asantewaa, a nurse, said “we all have to back him to succeed”

Mr. Kwaku Nyamekye, an electrician, said he was not a fun of the NPP but could only wish the appointee and the government well.

