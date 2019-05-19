news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai, May 19, GNA - Delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Oti Region Saturday elected Evans Dapaah as the Regional Chairman for the Party.

He secured 80 votes, whilst Mr Steven Benyaseh Alewabah, his closest contender, polled 43 votes.

Steven Akumoah was elected Vice Chairman, and Joshua Makubu as Secretary.

Abubakar Salifu won the Regional Organizer position, and Olivia Glago was elected women Organizer.

Over 150 delegates cast their ballots, which was witnessed by Mr Omari Wadie, National Vice Chairman of the NPP who is also the Chairman of the Regional Elections Committee, and Nana Owusu Yeboah, Oti Regional Minister.

Mr Wadie asked the new executives to work hard at winning more seats for the Party in the region.

