Ho, Aug. 23, GNA - Reverend Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi, Moderator of the General Assembly of Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) has said that the Church remained apolitical and not interested neither in the split nor breaking away of parts of the Volta Region.

Rev. Agidi was addressing a press conference in Ho to react to a statement by the Joint Consultative Committee of the Oti Movement, which alleged that he had been meeting with a group seeking the secession of the Volta region.

The EPCG was allegedly accused in the statement of involving in political activities in the proposed Oti Region, including discouraging voters from endorsing its creation.

The Moderator dismissed both claims as “untrue and maliciously designed” to dent his image and that of the Church, adding that, it was “purely evil” to drag the Christian Council of Ghana into any such controversy.

“I wish to state without mincing words that the allegations are totally false and that I have never met anybody or group of people anywhere to discuss any such topic. As a matter of policy the EPCG does not indulge in partisan politics.

“I hope the cruel fabrications against my person, the EPCG, and the Christian Council of Ghana by the Group would end now”, he stated.

Rev Agidi said the core mission of the EPCG was to propagate the Gospel whiles supporting Government to develop the country, and would not be thrown off its course by false allegations or political outcomes.

“I further wish to place on record that the division of the Volta Region would not in any way affect the work of the EPCG, since the Church does not operate only in the Volta Region but in the whole Ghana and beyond..."

