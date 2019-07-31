news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, July 31, GNA - Dr William Boateng, Head of Sociology and Anthropology Department of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has advised politicians to desist from taking entrenched political positions on issues of national development.

He indicated that instead of looking for opportunities to pull each other down, political party activists must believe in the capabilities of each other and work towards uniting the country for development.

He made the remarks at the eighth Annual Sandwich Conference organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Department of Anthropology of UCC on Thursday.

It was on the theme: "Paving the way for a peaceful, free and fair election 2020: The role of the state and non-state actors".

Dr Boateng said it was about time politicians set aside their party lenses and put the nation first by deliberating on issues as patriotic citizens instead of putting party interest at the expense of national development.

Politicians should also desist from trading the country's peace and tranquility but be guarded by the unpleasant experiences of war ravaged nations.

They should not incite their followers to be agent of violence but work towards obtaining a good name instead of being vessels of destruction in the country.

Dr Boateng admonished governments to stop initiating vote buying policies and programmes and implement a set of transformative policies to build one of the most business-friendly and people-centred economy capable of bringing prosperity to all.

That was the way to unleash the creative potentials of the Ghanaian private sector to lead the country’s transformation agenda.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Kwabena Barimah-Antwi, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, entreated Ghanaians to abide by the principles and values that had sustained the peace in the country.

He observed that the country needed a peaceful atmosphere, which was the pre-requisite for the growth of multi-party democracy and investments.

“We must resolve to do everything possible and necessary to lend our support to the development of our nation” and “avoid using violence to settle issues," Prof. Barimah-Antwi said.

