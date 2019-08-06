news, story, article

By P. K. Yankey, GNA

Aiyinasi (W/R), Aug. 06, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah says his desire to represent his constituency a fourth time in Parliament is to perpetuate the massive developmental agenda he has envisioned since he made his debut in Parliament in 2008.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle said his desire to continue in parliament was not borne out of selfish or inordinate ambition but a platform to finish projects that he had started.

He affirmed that proven leadership under his eleven-year mandate, had taken the Ellembelle Constituency to a higher pedestal of unprecedented development.

Mr. Kofi Buah made these pronouncements after he submitted his nomination form to the office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Aiyinasi to contest the seat for a fourth time.

Addressing enthusiastic supporters of the Party, Mr Kofi Buah took his constituents through his political pilgrimage, recounting his eleven years of selfless leadership in government and in Parliament.

According to the NDC stalwart, he had to commit himself, his resources, time and energy to serve the people of Ellembelle following his decision to contest the seat in 2008.

The lawmaker admitted that his administration witnessed an unprecedented developmental projects that hitherto were lacking in the area to give Ellembelle a general face lift.

"Four thematic areas hitherto struggling to catch the eyes of public office holders in Ellembelle had to be tackled. They were the deplorable road network, infrastructure, appalling health system, ineffective education system as well as the lack of access to power and portable water".

Mr Kofi Buah recalled that upon assumption of office, the Constituency enjoyed tremendous support from the Mills-Mahama administration from 2009 to 2016 when indeed the NDC government realized the area needed serious social intervention projects to stem the tide of poverty, hunger and diseases that had engulfed the area without the right leadership to address them.

The area also witnessed a significant number of health projects especially where they were mostly needed.

He said Clinics and CHPS compounds increased from two in 2009 to 32 in 2018.

“The first ambulance services, annual health screening exercise among others, gained prominence under my tenure," he recalled.

Mr Kofi Buah disclosed that Ellembelle can now boasts of the first and only elderly care centre in the Western Region, which is attending to the health care needs and feeding of the aged in the Constituency.

The MP added that his administration connected the deprived and hard to reach communities in Aiyinasi North to the easy to reach communities in the Aiyinasi South through roads and infrastructural projects.

'These roads even though not complete, have made transportation of goods and services in the constituency very easy for traders, farmers and government workers unlike in the past".

In line with his vision, he said it dawned on him to contest the seat for a fourth term following extensive consultations made with deeper reflections on the work he had done, must do and what the constituents expect from him as a leader.

Mr Kofi Buah said he was running again because the NDC would have to come back to complete projects started, offer farmers value for their sweat, reverse the years of decay under NPP, offer the youth hope for a brighter future and initiate a new teacher training college project for Nzemaland.

GNA