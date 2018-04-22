Agona Swedru, April 22, GNA - Mr Ekow Ewusi, the Aspiring First Vice Chairman of the Central Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to the 23 constituency delegates to vote massively for him in Sunday’s Regional Chairmanship Election. He said he would do everything within his power to transform the Party at the constituency level to ensure socio-economic advancement of the members. M

Agona Swedru, April 22, GNA - Mr Ekow Ewusi, the Aspiring First Vice Chairman of the Central Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to the 23 constituency delegates to vote massively for him in Sunday’s Regional Chairmanship Election.



He said he would do everything within his power to transform the Party at the constituency level to ensure socio-economic advancement of the members.

Mr Ekow Ewusi made this known when he interacted with the delegates of three constituencies; Agona East, Gomoa Central and Agona West.

He presented computers, printers and modems to them to help run their offices and 1,500 Ghana Cedis to each of the three as seed money for the commencement of business.

Mr Ewusi had secured certificates to commence business for the three constituencies from the Registrar General’s Department.

He said similar presentations had been made to the other 20 constituencies to help run their offices, as some were constrained making it difficult to even make a photocopy.

“As the NPP is currently in power, it must seek to advance the welfare of the members, especially those at the grassroots, who are the foundation of the Party,” he said.

Mr Kojo Addo, the Agona West Constituency Chairman of the NPP, thanked the aspirant for his efforts to transform the Party at the constituency and polling station levels.

He urged the delegates to vote for him (Ewusi), who has vision, integrity, humility and inspiration to help the Party win the 2020 election.

Mr Omar Adams, Gomoa Central Chairman of the NPP, expressed the hope that the donation would help them to improve the communication department of the constituencies.

He called on the delegates to vote for the aspirant whose vision would help to bring unity, development and freedom to the Party, adding that there was the need to cast their votes wisely to retain the Party in power in 2020.

Mr Sam Essandoh, the Agona East Constituency Chairman, appealed to Mr Ewusi to adopt the Constituency as it needed logistics and financial assistance.

He said the assistance would put the Constituency on a strong footing to win the Parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 election.

He said Mr Ewusi had been tried and tested and if given the nod he could transform the Central Region for the better.

GNA