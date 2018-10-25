By J. K. Nabary, GNAWinneba (C/R) Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. John B. Ninson Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has appealed to assembly members who run public toilets and civil servants occupying government accommodation facilities to honour their financial commitments.Mr. Ninson made the call in his sessional address during the second ordinary meeting of the third session of the sixth assembly of the

Winneba (C/R) Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. John B. Ninson Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has appealed to assembly members who run public toilets and civil servants occupying government accommodation facilities to honour their financial commitments.

Mr. Ninson made the call in his sessional address during the second ordinary meeting of the third session of the sixth assembly of the Effutu municipal assembly held at Winneba.

According to him, two key important queries in their books that attracted the attention of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament attention, were the inability of occupants to honour their obligations towards the smooth running of the assembly.

The MCE announced that the general revenue performance of the assembly at the mid-year of 2018 was encouraging, saying a total of GH¢3,432,935.18 was generated representing 42 percent of the budgeted amount of GH¢8,010,455.23 for end of 2018.

He said the expenditure of the assembly during the period was GH¢2,909,086.37 representing 36.32 percent against GH¢8,010,455.23 budgeted expenditure for the year.

He said they put up pragmatic measures with prudent financial management practices to spend in line with the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) prescriptions.

Mr. Ninson said during the period under review, the assembly invested hugely in a number projects which included; Construction of 2No. 10-Seater W/C Biogas Toilet facility at separate areas in Ponkorekyire-Winneba, Construction of 1No 2-Unit KG with rest room, office, sanitary area and Kitchen at Ateitu a community in Effutu and Construction of 1No. 3-Unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at UNIPRA South School-Winneba and Construction of a Library Block at Ansaful a suburb of Effutu, funded with DACF, DDF and MP’s DACF.

The rest are; opening up some streets within the municipality to allow free flow, Goods and Services, construction of 4 Km long road from Osubonpanyin-Gyatekrom linking the main highway to Accra and 5.5 Km road from Effutu Sankro-Nsuaekyi-Gyahadze funded by the GoG Road Fund).

He denounced the practice where owners of toilets deliberately dischargd liquid waste into the open drains, thereby causing nuisance and stench within communities which could lead to outbreaks of communicable disease including; cholera, he said.

He said the assembly was therefore embarking on households auditing in the municipality and houses without toilet facilities would be compelled to build one within a period and failure to do so they would face the rigours of the law.

He said the Municipal Agriculture office registered a total of 247 farmers in the municipality made up of 232 males and 15 females, and a total of 820 bags of NPK fertilizer were sold to them, under Planting for Food and Jobs project.

Under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), he disclosed that, Coconut and Cashew had been identified for the programme as they thrived well under the climatic conditions of the constituency.

The MCE said 312 farmers made up of 209 males and 103 females in 13 communities were registered and sensitised for the programme and 121.2 hectares were earmarked for the coconut plantation and 19.2 hectares for the cashew projects.

He added that they were collaborating with the department of agriculture to raise the seedlings required for projects to be distributed to the farmers free of charge by next year.

He commended the assembly members and heads of decentralised departments and institutions for their cooperation and contributions that had brought the municipality that far and hoped that they would continue to work harder to bring total development to the people of Effutuman.

