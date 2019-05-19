news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R) May 19, GNA - Mr John B. Ninson, Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu (MCE) has affirmed the determination of the Assembly to plug loopholes and explore revenue sources to enable it achieve its revenue target of GH¢8,334,331.01 for the 2019 fiscal year.

Mr. Ninson who gave the assurance to the people of Effutuman at the Assembly’s meeting at Winneba said Internally Generated Fund (IGF) as at the end first quarter (March 31 2019) amounted to GH¢266,598.37 representing 29.57 percent.

Its total finances for the period stood at GH¢901,457.811 with Grants being the highest of GH¢634,859.44 representing 70.43 percent.

The MCE said the Assembly was considering various options that would enable it to increase its IGF and appealed to the Assembly members to support its drive to generate more funds to supplement other funds it received for the execution of development projects.

“The first step we have taken is to learn best practices in revenue mobilization by sending a sixteen member team of officers to Ga South Municipal Assembly on a peer learning and experience sharing programme”.

“I hope with the new knowledge and skill, the team have acquired will surely be a resource base and a spring board in revenue mobilization in the municipality.

Mr. Ninson informed the house that the Netherlands Government in collaboration with the Government of Ghana was embarking on a project dubbed: “Tax Revenue for Economic Enhancement“(TREE) to promote sustainable increase in IGF at the local level to finance projects and improve services.

He announced that Data collection was on-going; however, the people were not cooperating enough and called on the Assembly Members to intensify sensitization in their various communities to derive good Data to help the Assembly to collect property rates.

On environmental sanitation, the MCE said the Assembly was seeking pragmatic solutions to the perennial flooding at the Muni Lagoon and the Ramseyer Site during heavy downpour to protect the Lagoon from debris and develop it into a huge tourist site.

He announced that some staff of the Assembly were invited by the University of Virginia, Charlottesville USA on a study-tour to share ideas on a range of development issues where the Muni Lagoon featured prominently, which informed the decision to develop it.

He said the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) had also taken the lead to construct a bridge at Komfo Addae, a community in the Municipality and urged the Assembly members to Support NADMO to desilt drains in the Area.

Mr. Ninson informed the house that some major roads have been earmarked for works for rehabilitation works and they included resurfacing of Anglican Church road to Copa Junction and Surfacing of Kojo Beedu to Water Works Roads and Construction of Gyahadze to Atekyedo and Eyigya-Veterinary Roads.

He further stated that works on selected projects have reached various stages of completion and hoped by their next meeting they would be completed.

They included construction of 10-seater W/C biogas toilet at Ponkorekyire, construction of 2-unit KG block with restroom, office, sanitary area and kitchen at Effutu Ateitu, 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at UNIPRA South School and Library block at Effutu Ansaful and the construction of 10-seater W/C Biogas toilet at Ponkorekyire.

They are being funded with District Development Fund and the Assembly’s Common Fund.

The MCE urged the Assembly members to continue to use their rich expertise to support the management of the Assembly to carry out its core duties of creating conducive environment for the citizenry to live and to go about their works without any hindrances.

