By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R), Dec. 27, GNA - The Effutu Municipal Assembly Members has applauded the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin for outlining various interventions and projects aimed at improving the education sector.

Mr John B. Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who led the assembly members at the 3rd Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd Session of Sixth Assembly, to make the commendation, said there is no doubt that the assembly in collaboration with the MP shall continue to make more strides to better the lot of people in Effutuman.

He mentioned free laptop computers distribution to over 600 teachers, scholarship scheme to support deserving teachers, construction of community libraries across the municipality, sponsoring the 2018 teacher’s awards at which the MP honoured 23 teaching and non-teaching staffs of the Ghana Education Service as some of the efforts made by the Member of Parliament.

Mr Ninson said as at 30th September, the assembly was able to collect an amount of GHC 755,810.74 representing 71.30 percent out of the budgeted of GHC 1,060,000.00 for the year.

He said the total annual revenue performance at September 31st including, Central Government transfers has not been good adding that out of the total estimated revenue of GHC 8,010,455.23; Four hundred and seventy nine Ghana Cedis, Sixteen Ghana pesewas, was the actual revenue recorded representing 57.45 during the period.

Mr Ninson said the reason for the low total revenue performance was due to the inadequate external releases saying out of the annual expenditure budget of GHC 3, 940,359.85 expected from the Common Fund, only GHC 1, 708,188.69 was received from the central government representing 43.35 percent.

He said the assembly is executing various projects including the construction of three unit classroom block at UNIPRA South, a modern toilet facility at the Winneba Local Prison, a community library at Effutu Ansaful, a kinder garten block and its ancillaries at Effutu Ateitu and a toilet at Ponkorekyir.

He said during the period, the assembly was able to reshape various roads including those at Ansaful, ECG Link Road, Roman School Link Road, Low Cost Extension, Dayawsaw Road and Eyigya Lodge roads.

The MCE informed the house that 1,427 candidates were registered for the Basic Education Certificate Examination and 1, 416 out of the number took part in the examination.

The Business Advisory Center (BAC) under the auspices of the assembly is collaborating with Ghana Prison Service and artisanal groups in Effutu to train in-mates at the Winneba Local Prisons on programmes such as auto mechanic, welding and electronics.

Mr Ninson said the assembly has a numbers of challenges with regard to the management of places of convenience in the municipality, which include lack of payment by managers of such public facilities to the assembly.

Winneba is noted for its fishing and I think we need to explore our relationship with Charlottesville (USA) through the sister-city relationship in order to bring on board investors from America to the municipality, the MCE added.

