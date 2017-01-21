By Deborah Apetorgbor, GNAAccra, Jan. 21, GNA - The tempestuous aftermaths of the elections in The Gambia has brought about uncertainty among some Ghanaians with calls on the African Union and ECOWAS to intervene.The ex-leader, Yahya Jammeh’s adamant insistence on holding onto power even after the President-elect, Adama Barrow, had been sworn-in has caused many to doubt the ability of the countr

By Deborah Apetorgbor, GNA

Accra, Jan. 21, GNA - The tempestuous aftermaths of the elections in The Gambia has brought about uncertainty among some Ghanaians with calls on the African Union and ECOWAS to intervene.

The ex-leader, Yahya Jammeh’s adamant insistence on holding onto power even after the President-elect, Adama Barrow, had been sworn-in has caused many to doubt the ability of the country to sustain the peace.

A survey by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that some Ghanaians are calling for the immediate intervention from sub-regional and international bodies to prevent any untoward events.

Mr Joseph Ampadu, a Commercial Driver, said the African Continent had gone beyond the age of political conceitedness and that such strong addictiveness to power was primitive.

“It is time for our leaders to be responding to national concerns. Yahya Jammeh should realise that the seat of government is not an eternal estate.

“After 22 years of power, he should have known that he would relinquish power one day and that day has finally come,” he said.

He said Mr Jammeh’s insistence to remain as the president just re-enforced deep-rooted conceptions about African elections being characterised by conflicts and violence.

Mr Ampadu noted that the action of Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to deploy 205 military men to the Gambia was in the right direction and bespoke of good neighbourliness and urged other concerned West African leaders to do same.

Ms Fauziyatu Ibrahim, a student of the Zenith University College, however, disagrees with the deployment of troops by Ghana, describing it as ‘needless and premature’.

She said the situation in The Gambia had not gotten to the extent that demanded such interventions.

She was, however, disappointed in Yahya Jammeh for refusing to see reason with the delegation that was sent to dialogue with him, especially on the likelihood of grave consequences of his actions and the implications on The Gambia’s development.

Ms Ibrahim said though she did not appreciate external interferences in the affairs of any country, if it became absolutely necessary to employ drastic measures to stop impending conflicts, then the AU and the ECOWAS should act fast.

Mr Ebenezer Mantei, a Sales Executive at Achimota, wished for peace to reign in The Gambia saying: “we don’t want a replica of the Ivorian situation in The Gambia.”

He prayed that Yahya Jammeh would give in peacefully without any coercion.

Adama Barrow, the erstwhile leading opposition leader in The Gambia who won the elections, was sworn-in on Thursday in Gambia’s Embassy in Dakar, Senegal as the constitutionally elected president.

Reasons being given for his stay in Senegal have been security related.

GNA