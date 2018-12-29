news, story, article

Accra, Dec 29, GNA - The Electoral Commission's (EC) will not protect persons who allegedly engaged in electoral malpractices in the just-ended referenda in the six proposed regions.



“Our attention has been drawn to some videos circulating on social media, alleging wrong doing during the just ended referendum exercise.

A statement signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Commission had contacted its regional offices and the security agencies to verify the authenticity or otherwise of the videos.

"As an institution that has fairness, transparency and integrity as a hallmark of its operations, we are focused on ensuring mat the will of the people is upheld at all times," it said.

It noted that the Commission would not shield any staff; permanent or temporary who is found to have violated the law.

"The Commission urges any member of the public who has evidence of any wrong doing to send such to the Police or the Commission."

GNA