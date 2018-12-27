news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Kenyase Number One(B/A), Dec. 27, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has chosen Kenyase Number One, a co-capital of the Asutifi North District, as the proposed Ahafo Region's Referendum Collation Centre.

A source close to the EC at Kenyase Number One told the Ghana News Agency that the town was selected because of a number of favourable factors.

It cited the centrality of the town's location within Ahafo and other conditions like peaceful co-existence after the EC had done background checks of the Municipal/District Security Councils in the Ahafo area.

The proposed Ahafo Region comprised three municipalities - Tano North, Tano South and Asunafo North as well as three districts - Asutifi North, Asutifi South and Asunafo South.

Each of the districts or municipalities would collate the results at the close of polls at 1700 hours at its collation centre and transmit them to the Regional Referendum Collation Centre at Kenyase Number One for the total outcome of the exercise, the source added.

