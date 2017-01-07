Droves of Ghanaians have descended from across the country to congregate at the Independent Square for the inauguration of the fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA – Droves of Ghanaians have descended from across the country to congregate at the Independent Square for the inauguration of the fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Large number of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wrapped Party colours of red, white and blue, whilst others appears Nationalistic in kente or white attire trooped to the Independence Square to observe the swearing-in of Nana Akufo Addo as the President of Ghana.

By 0500 hours, various streets of Accra were filled with people wearing and holding NPP paraphernalia, with others blowing vuvuzeles and other forms of horns, march on to the Square. Some were in buses and others walking towards the Independence Square cheering and shouting the NPP slogan in twi, “ya sesa mu” which means “we’ve made a change”.

By 0900 hours GNA observed that Ghanaians from all walks have converged at the Independence Square to wait patiently for the swearing-in of the fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The whole Independence Square is draped in the national colours of red, gold and green. A set of huge Fontomfrom drums has also been mounted at the Square. Also, the seats of the President and Vice-President are set and ready for the ceremony.

Security is very tight with security personnel doing their job including directing people to their designated seats.

Traditional Rulers, Queens, Queen Mothers and religious leaders from all over the country have converged at the Square for the ceremony.

Meanwhile some African Heads of State have arrived in Ghana for the investiture of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, today, Saturday, January 7.

Among them are: Zambia President, Edgar Lungu and Equatorial Guinea Vice President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), on Friday, according to media report monitored by the Ghnana News Agency.

The Presidents of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika; Egypt’s Abdul Fattah el-Sisi and Sierra Leone President, Ernest Bai Koroma are also in town.

The rest are Chadian President Idriss Déby, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Hailemariam Desalegn, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia

The reports said they were received by the National Security Minister-designate, Dr Albert Kan Dapaah, Mr Hackman Owusu Agyeman and Papa Owusu Ankomah, officials of the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Some spokespersons for the Transition Team told the media earlier in the week that at least 11 Heads of State would be at the ceremony, with the President of la Cote d’ Ivoire, Alassane Dramanne Ouattara being the Special Guest of Honour.

The other expected Heads of State are the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Guinea, Alpha Conde President of Nigeria - Muhammudu Buhari, President of Benin - Alpha Talon, President of Togo - Faure Gnassingbe and President of Gabon - Ali Bongo Ondimba.

GNA