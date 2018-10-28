By Iddi Yire, GNA Gomoa Fetteh (C/R), Oct. 28, GNA – Dr Hannah Bissiw, a former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Mr George Opare Addo, former MCE of Akuapem North, have been elected the National Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser respectively of the National Democratic Congress. Dr Bissiw had 446 votes to beat the incumbent, Hajia Zaynab Joyce Mahama, who had 252 vote

Gomoa Fetteh (C/R), Oct. 28, GNA – Dr Hannah Bissiw, a former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Mr George Opare Addo, former MCE of Akuapem North, have been elected the National Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser respectively of the National Democratic Congress.

Dr Bissiw had 446 votes to beat the incumbent, Hajia Zaynab Joyce Mahama, who had 252 votes, as well as Hajia Tawa Zakari, 16 votes, and Margaret Chiravira 11 votes.

The two deputies of the NDC National Women's Organiser positions were won by Maame Efua Sekyi Addo with 271 votes and Abigail Elorm 249.

For the Youth Organiser position, Mr Opare Addo had 523 votes to defeat Mr Yaw Brogya Genfi, who had 396 votes and Mr Wonder Madilo, 74 votes.

The two deputy positions of the National Youth Organiser were won by Edem Agbana, who had 396 votes, and Ruth Dela Sedoh, 341 votes.

The NDC Youth and Women's Conference elections took place at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Millennium City, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The elected National Youth and Women's Organisers would be inducted into office at the Party's National Delegates Congress slated for Saturday, November 17, at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

