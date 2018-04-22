By Yaw Ansah, GNA Accra, April 22, GNA - Mr Divine Otoo Agorhom, Chairman of COB-A Group of Companies, was on Saturday elected the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after beating his main contender Mr Alfred Boye with seven votes. Of the total valid votes of 611, Mr Agorhom secured 276, Mr Boye, who until the election was the Acting Regional Chairman, got 269 and t

Of the total valid votes of 611, Mr Agorhom secured 276, Mr Boye, who until the election was the Acting Regional Chairman, got 269 and the third aspirant, Archibold Cobbina, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of National Disaster Management Organization, had 66 votes.

Nii Adjei Tawia and Madam Joana Frances Adda also secured maximum votes to occupy the positions of first vice chair and second vice chair respectively.

Nii Odarlai Parker is the new secretary, with Baba Seidu Issaka elected as his assistant.

Madam Grace Acheampong, Prince Obeng, Moses Abor, Rachael Tutu and Alhaji Kamil Hussain will also serve as the Regional Women’s Organizer, Organizer, Youth Organizer, Treasurer and Nasara Coordinator respectively.

Mr Sammy Awuku, the NPP National Youth Organizer, who administered the Oath of Office, advised the executives to mobilise, unite and strengthen the grassroots of the Party to ensure a smooth sail in Election 2020.

He urged the winners to team up with the other aspirants to work to maintain and guard the enviable democratic tenants of the Party.

“We are happy with the success recorded here. Our delegates conducted themselves very well. We know at some point tempers were high but for the sake of peace, you continued to tolerate each other,” Mr Awuku said.

“To the candidates who won it is our prayer that you will be magnanimous in victory and those who lost will be gracious in defeat.

You won’t win all the time, in this our politics even your chairman has lost several battles before but today he is chairman of Greater Accra. Let’s all work together for the greater good of our party.”

Mr Agorhom, on his part, said he was confident of delivering on his promises and bridging the gap between the regional executives and the grassroots.

“It’s been a long walk to this victory. This is a victory for all of us, we are one big family. We need to come together and work for the common good of the Party and then our country Ghana. To our brothers who couldn’t sail through we still say thank you,” he said.

“For the elected officers, we pledge to deliver on our promises. I will bring everybody on board to ensure that we use the best strategies possible so we can go beyond 2020."

