Daboase (W/R), June 8, GNA - Mr Wilson Arthur, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa East, has pledged to support chiefs in their effort to enhance the development of the area.

In this regard, he called on the chiefs to take ownership of their communities and play their expected roles.

Mr Arthur said this when he paid a working visit to chiefs in the Wassa East District of the Western Region to officially inform them of this new role in the district.

The visit was also to thank the chiefs, elders and opinion leaders for supporting his nomination and ask for their blessings and prayers.

He assured the chiefs of an open and transparent administration and urged them to feel free to approach him with challenges confronting them adding that “political position is meant to serve but not to lord [ourselves] over the people”.

Mr Arthur congratulated the traditional rulers for maintaining peace in their various communities and appealed to them to use their experience to help him succeed in his tenure of office.

He also appealed to the traditional rulers to help the assembly to create a land bank to facilitate the implementation of the president’s flagship programme - “the one District one factory” project.

Mr Arthur also called on the public to take advantage of the government policy on “planting for food and jobs” to go into farming saying about 400 farmers have so far registered with the programme.

The traditional rulers thanked the President for giving them an accomplished son of the area to superintend their affairs- they prayed for him and also blessed him.

The various concerns of the area they voiced include inadequate infrastructure in the education and health sectors, poor road network and unemployment among others.

They urged him to focus on the work ahead, saying “in a political campaign people say a lot of things but he should not allow himself to go fishing out for those who abused him in one way or the other”.

As part of the tour, the DCE called on Nana YaaAgoh II of Dwenase, Oseadeyo Kojo Gyenin Ampem II of Akutuase, Nana Opia Mensah of Atobiase, Nana Adwoa Saara II of Enyinabrim, Nana Hmaa Ama Fuah of Brofoyedur, Nana Kwaw Piabo of Daboase and Nana Kwadu Kyerefo III of Sekyere-Heman.

