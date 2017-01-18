Benjamin Hallo, GNA Accra, Jan.18, GNA - Zongo Youths of Darkuman in the Greater Accra Region have expressed their excitement about the creation of the Zongo Development and Inner Cities Ministry, saying it would transform the communities and the livelihoods of the people. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr Boniface Abubakari Saddique, to head the Ministry, which would operat

Benjamin Hallo, GNA



Accra, Jan.18, GNA - Zongo Youths of Darkuman in the Greater Accra Region have expressed their excitement about the creation of the Zongo Development and Inner Cities Ministry, saying it would transform the communities and the livelihoods of the people.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr Boniface Abubakari Saddique, to head the Ministry, which would operate under the aegis of the Office of the President.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency, the Secretary of the Zaniwiyatul Lawshi Lawshi Youths, Mr. Abdul Aziz Issaka, said with the Development Fund to be established, they were hopeful that the Ministry would help to upgrade the Makalantas (Islamic Schools) in complete basic schools.

He said: ‘The Ministry must focus more on the reconstruction of our drainage systems to solve sanitation issues. It must also team up with the Local Government Ministry to provide us with refuse containers at vantage avenues.

Mr. Issaka recommended the establishment of Zongo Community polyclinics to make health care more accessible and undertake a decongestion projects to ensure proper layout in the communities.

He must also invest in talented individuals to minimise the unemployment situation.

Mr Issaka said the Minister must, however, undertake proper assessment of every Zongo Community before allocating funds for any project.

Additionally, he urged him to work with the youth to erase the stereotypical perception that Zongo youth were overly violent, through sensitisation programmes.

The Ministry, he said, should assist the youth to set up factories in major Zongo communities to produce ‘Sobolo’ and other traditional drinks in commercial quantities.

GNA