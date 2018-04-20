By Samuel Akumatey, GNA Ho, April 20, GNA – The election of new regional officers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has suffered a setback, following a court injunction. A former Regional Secretary of the Party, George Kofi Boateng, had filed an interlocutory injunction at a Ho High Court, restraining the Electoral Commission (EC) from going ahead to conduct the el

Ho, April 20, GNA – The election of new regional officers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has suffered a setback, following a court injunction.

A former Regional Secretary of the Party, George Kofi Boateng, had filed an interlocutory injunction at a Ho High Court, restraining the Electoral Commission (EC) from going ahead to conduct the election and got this granted barely 24 hours to the polls.

Mr. Boateng had put himself up to contest for the regional chairman position but was disqualified by the Vetting Committee.

That did not go down well with him and he is in court, seeking to overturn the decision.

The election had been planned to be held in Hohoe, on Saturday, April 21.

