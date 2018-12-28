By Patience Gbeze, GNA
Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Counting of votes has begun in the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Primary to elect a candidate for the January 31 by-election Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
About 1500 delegates were expected to choose one of three candidates: Ekow Acquah, Selasie Dede Agbo and Brempong Delali Kwasi to represent the Party in the the by-election.
The seat became vacant following the the sudden death of Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, the long-term Member of Parliament for the area.
The Electoral Commission has set January 10 to 12, 2019, for the opening and receiving of nominations at its Ayawaso District.
GNA