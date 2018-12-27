news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Dec. 27, GNA - Counting of votes is underway in the referendum on the creation of six new regions.

Mr Yussif Alhassan Ayoba, the Assistant Head of Communications of the Electoral Commission (EC), briefing the Ghana News Agency, said voting ended at 1700 hours across the six proposed regions - North East, Savannah, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Oti regions.

He said voting went on smoothly across the designated areas.

The constitutional threshold requires that at least 50 per cent of the eligible voters must cast their votes in the referendum, and of the valid votes cast, 80 per cent must be in favour of the proposed creation of the new regions.

