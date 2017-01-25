Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – Dr Benjamin Anyagre, Executive Director, Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute (KNII), says The Gambian political situation calls for a Continental Union Government. He said a continental Union would come with a vast strength of a standing Amy like the one espoused by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s First President to deal rapidly on tendencies of civil unrest in

He said a continental Union would come with a vast strength of a standing Amy like the one espoused by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s First President to deal rapidly on tendencies of civil unrest in any part of Africa.

It said: “Africa must rise to the realisation that the weight of Africa in a more competitive future is bosomed in her advantages of a Union Government, enriched with a Pan Africa High Command, Inter and Intra African Trade and Industry, Pan Africa Common Currency and the Pan African Bank, among others.

“The programmes and policies of a Union Government premised on in a common pool of knowledge, skills and expertise will indeed run down poverty, hunger and diseases. The new African political system will not be different from that of the United States… where two or more ideological orientations are encouraged.”

It said the Pan African system and model of governance would demystify the current state powers of Presidents of various states in Africa.

The statement said: “In fact, contemporary, many structures and systems are in place for a take off, for example the African Union (AU) Commission could be transformed to the Union Government with its existing Pan African Parliament including Sub-regional protocols for a single currency, free movement of goods and services and more carried out.

“There is the urgent need for the AU, to put together experts to quickly review what has been put together already to facilitate the implementation of efforts towards a Continental Union Government.

“On the political drive, the KNII, calls on President Alhaji Mahamadu Buhari, President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo of Ghana to consider the Continental Union Government Agenda in the next AU summit, with a tentative time frame for its complete implementation.

The statement said: “This is a must pursue task on their laps to ensure a better and a dignified human rights desire of the African people to preserve her national and human resources now and for the future.”

GNA