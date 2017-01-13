The Commonwealth Organisation has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his successful investiture as the President of the country.

Accra, Jan. 13, GNA – The Commonwealth Organisation has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his successful investiture as the President of the country.

Mr John Apea, the Regional representative of Commonwealth Africa, said: “on the behalf of the Commonwealth Office in Accra, I extend warm and sincere congratulations on your inauguration as the President of Ghana’s 4th Republic.”

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the partnership between Commonwealth- Africa and Ghana continues to grow stronger as this year marks 68 years of Commonwealth’s partnership with Ghana.

“Together, we are linked by our shared values of democracy, racial equality, human rights, peace, security, sustainable economic growth, and the rule of law”, the statement said.

“The recent peaceful elections in Ghana and your subsequent message of inclusivity have consolidated you and your country’s democratic credentials as a beacon of hope and stability within Africa and the world at large. We applaud you for this feat, and pray that other nations, both within and outside the Commonwealth, will follow this example,” it said.

The statement said the Commonwealth Office would like to take this opportunity to assure you of our unflinching support in delivering your planned interventions that will promote employment, entrepreneurship, prosperity, access to education, healthcare and housing, as well as promote human rights and the rule of law.”

