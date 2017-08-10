By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA Cape Coast, Aug. 10, GNA - President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo- Addo has called on chiefs involved in illegal mining to halt such acts. He said such activities could thwart the development efforts of the Government and appealed to them to help secure the water bodies and lands for posterity. “I know and I can say without reservation that some of you chiefs are behind ga

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Aug. 10, GNA - President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo- Addo has called on chiefs involved in illegal mining to halt such acts.

He said such activities could thwart the development efforts of the Government and appealed to them to help secure the water bodies and lands for posterity.

“I know and I can say without reservation that some of you chiefs are behind galamsey so I will plead with you to think about the future and desist from it. Galamsey is destroying our water bodies and natural resource, we need to protect our future”, the President said

The President said this when he addressed members of the Central Regional House of Chiefs in Cape Coast as part of his two day visit to the region.

He said mining has greatly contributed to the development of the country and it was not his intension to ban mining in the country.

He expressed the hope that with the support of every Ghanaian, the Government would overcome the fight against illegal mining.

President Akuffo Addo said it is his determination to honor all his promises adding that “my promises were not to win votes but they are initiatives that would help the development of the nation”.

He expressed the hope that Ghanaians would remember him as a man of his word and as someone who delivered on his promises.

President Akufo Addo said his administration was committed to restoring the nurses and teacher training allowances and has put in place other educational policies to reduce the burden on parents.

He called on the chiefs to support the free Senior High School (SHS) and other Government initiatives such as the “Planting for food and jobs” and the “One district, one factory” project among others to ensure their smooth implementation.

The President said all is set for the implementation of the “one million dollars, one constituency” project and the necessary assessments on regional basis have been made and the money is ready for the one million dollars, one constituency project to begin.

The President also promised to work together with all stakeholders to re-affirm Cape Coast and the Central Region as the citadel of education in Ghana and implored on all to make it a reality.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, assured the President of the region’s unflinching support for the implementation of the Government’s initiatives.

He also pledged the support of the chiefs towards the fight against illegal mining to ensure that the concern was reduced to the barest minimum.

Obrempong Krampah appealed to the President to assist the House get a judicial council to help deal with the numerous chieftaincy disputes in the region.

GNA