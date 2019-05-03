news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, May 03, GNA - Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister has called for the effective cooperation of the media with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to implement government’s programmes and policies for the speedy development of the region.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson made the call at her maiden encounter with the media and some Heads of Departments to come out with ideas that could promote socio-economic development to enhance the living conditions of the people on Thursday in Sunyani.

She advised the media to use their respective platforms to promote peace and unity in the region, saying progress thrived on peace and unity but disunity retards development of a community.

She said any country where peace is prevalent, there is political stability and therefore socio-economic progress which is a necessity to attract investors to invest for jobs and wealth creation for the benefit of especially the unemployed populace.

She urged professionals of diverse backgrounds, politicians and all residents in the region to unite in support of the RCC for the smooth and successful execution of the development agenda for the region.

Mrs Kumi-Richardson said the media as well as political communicators and social commentators must desist from using intemperate and inflammatory languages that could generate conflict to trouble the peace not only in the region but in the entire country.

She appealed to the media to talk more on developmental issues and also educate the masses to be nationalistic but not fanatics, assist her office, the Municipal and District Chief Executives to get feedbacks from the public to enable them to deliver effectively on their mandate.

Mrs. Kumi Richardson announced that the doors of the RCC are always opened for suggestions and ideas that could promote the socio-economic well-being of the people of the area.

