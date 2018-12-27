news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Jema, (B/A), Dec. 27, GNA – Voter turnout in the referendum on the creation of the Bono East Region has been impressive.

The exercise has also been smooth and peaceful with no reported incident from any part of the enclave.

Voting is taking place in 1,193 polling centres and a total of 525,275 voters are expected to take part.

Mr Frank Nunoo, the Acting Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that everything was in place for a successful referendum.

When the GNA visited some of the centers at Jema, the capital of Kintampo South District, voters were seen standing in long queues to vote.

The atmosphere was relaxed and security officers were present to make sure that everything went well.

Mr Daniel Wiafe Akenten, the Presiding Member of the Kintampo South District Assembly, said he was excited by the enthusiasm of the voters – the massive turnout.

The situation was not different in the Kintampo Municipality. Voters had come out in their numbers to vote at centres visited by the GNA including the MPS Preparatory and the Methodist Primary Centres.

In the Techiman Municipality, voting was going on well at the CMB Shed, “A” “B” and “C” Centres.

Mr Joseph Barnes, the Presiding Officer, applauded the voters for maturity and responsible conduct.

Such is the high interest in the referendum in the Techiman Municipality that, tricycle riders have been using their tricycles to freely transport voters to polling centres.

The riders said it was their contribution to efforts at ensuring that the area passed the test.

In the Nkoranza Municipality and the Nkoranza District, the Traditional Council had deployed observers and supervisors to aid the successful conduct of the election.

Professor Kwasi Nsiah-Gyabaah, the Chairman of the Central Education Committee, spearheading the campaign for “Yes” vote, told the GNA that the committee was collaborating with the police to make the exercise incident-free.

GNA