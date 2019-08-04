news, story, article

By Justina Paaga, GNA

Bodi (WN) Aug 4, GNA - Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah, the District Chief Executive of the Bodi District of the Western North Region has filed his nomination to contest the Sefwi Bodi NPP Parliamentary primaries.

Presenting his nomination form to the Party Research Officer at the Bodi constituency office of the Party, Mr Amankwah called on party faithfuls and delegates to rally behind him and endorsed him massively as their parliamentary candidate on the day of the primaries.

He believed that with his performance at the 2016 elections and with their support, the party could capture the parliamentary seat from the NDC.

Mr Amankwah promised a clean campaign before, during and after the parliamentary primaries in order to get a unifying frontline for the election 2020.

Receiving the nomination form, the Research Officer Mr David Mensah Asante reiterated his call on all candidates to desist from abusive language before, during and after the parliamentary primaries in order to continue to enjoy the peace and unity currently prevailing in the party.

The DCE would contest the seat with two others, Mr Kennedy Amoah Mensah, Constituency Secretary and Mr Bernard Nkuah Presiding Member of the Bodi districts assembly.

GNA