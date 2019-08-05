news, story, article

By Desmond O. Nyarko, GNA

Accra, Aug. 5, GNA – Mr Bernard Nii Anyaa Brown has filed nomination to contest for the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries for the Ablekuma South Constituency.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on September 28, 2019, hold its primaries for parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has no sitting members in Parliament.

Mr Brown, in an interview with the GNA, said his decision to contest for the seat was driven by passion as he is willing to represent and advocate for the people in the constituency, particularly the youth, when he is elected serve them.

The NPP member expressed his readiness to work assiduously in the constituency and be their ardent representative in parliament as well.

“I am hopeful that I would be able to unite the people for victory and development in the constituency” he said.

The Ablekuma South Constituency seat is currently being occupied by Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije of the National Democratic Congress.

