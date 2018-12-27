news, story, article

Walewale (N/R), Dec 27, GNA - Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday morning cast his vote in the referendum on the creation of the North East Region.



He voted at Kperiga Presbyterian Junior High School ‘A’ Polling Station in the West Mamprusi Municipality.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia, shortly after casting his vote, interacted with journalists and encouraged all eligible voters in the proposed area to go out to vote.

“I think it is very important that everybody has a say in the creation of this region.”

He also called for voters in the other proposed regions across the country to take part in the exercise, saying, “It is not a partisan matter”.

GNA