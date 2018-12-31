news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - Supporters of Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin in his Flagbearership bid are refusing to be reconciliatory in spite of the calls for unity in the party in the build-up to the 2020 election.

According to them, the call for unity in the party was a pretence because behind the calls, former President Mahama, who led the NDC to defeat in 2016 was enjoying support from the ruling NPP who believe his candidature would help them to establish their foothold on the governance of the country.

“Mr Mahama continues to get support from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), our arch rivals, how can we then trust these calls for unity which have mostly come from former President Mahama?” Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei alias Moshake, an executive of the NDC in Tema East queried at a News conference in Accra.

The News conference, which followed-up the commemoration of this year’s 31st December revolution by former President Jerry John Rawlings and some cadres was to address pertinent issues that were coming up before their congress.

Other members in attendance were; James Gborgla, a branch Organiser, Mr Philip Mawuli, of Ashaiman constituency.

He said Mr Mahama was enjoying support from the NPP because the NPP was aware that the NDC would be very easy to beat if Mahama won their primaries.

According to him, executives of the ruling party, including the Tema West Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Dennis Amfo Sefah alias Nana Boakye, were rooting for ex- President Mahama to be elected flagbearer for 2020.

“How can they be campaigning and rallying support for their opponent? The NPP wants to keep the NDC in opposition and so is using every trick in the book to ensure that we elect the weakest candidate they can beat. But we want them to know that they have failed already because the delegates of the NDC are descending,” Moshake said.

Mr Gborgla criticised the NPP for supporting Mr Mahama and denied that Bagbin’s supporters were cantankerous saying, “we are ready for unity, we want unity because we know our party cannot do without it. But the unity we want is a genuine one, not a convenient arrangement to insult our intelligence.”

Meanwhile, this year’s commemoration of the 31st December revolution at Ashaiman hosted all flagbearer aspirants of the NDC. Mr. Fritz Baffuor, former Information Minister, represented Mr Bagbin, and called for unity on behalf of the Second Deputy Speaker.

GNA