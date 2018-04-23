Accra, April 23, GNA - Mr Moses Asaga, Former Minister of Employment and Social Welfare, has said that longstanding MP for Nadowli-kaleo, Mr Alban Bagbin, has been the best Legislator ever in the Fourth Republic. “His incorruptibility is legendary and among his peers he commands so much respect because of his sheer experience in the matters of the legislature.” Speaking in an interview with

Accra, April 23, GNA - Mr Moses Asaga, Former Minister of Employment and Social Welfare, has said that longstanding MP for Nadowli-kaleo, Mr Alban Bagbin, has been the best Legislator ever in the Fourth Republic.



“His incorruptibility is legendary and among his peers he commands so much respect because of his sheer experience in the matters of the legislature.”

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Asaga, who is a former MP for Nabdam in the Upper East Region, said Mr Bagbin was a great asset to the state with an institutional memory of Ghana’s Parliament that ought to be acknowledged as such.

The former MP who was particularly speaking on the double salary allegation involving some former Ministers in the President Mahama-led administration said Bagbin was a clean character and could not be part of any deal.

“I have worked with honourable Alban Bagbin in parliament for so many years and his performance as MP is the best, he is not corrupt and I don’t think that the double salary allegation will affect him.

“The whole nation saw his excellent performance as minority leader, majority leader and we are now seeing his very good performance as second Deputy Speaker, in fact, the double salary propaganda against only minority MPs will not wash.” Mr Asaga said.

The allegation has mostly been treated with scorn by Ghanaians who see it as a deliberate witch-hunt by the current government.

However, within the NDC itself, there is high suspicion that the whole witch hunt was instigated from within to embarrass Hon. Bagbin, who has made his intention to run for the Flagbearership of the party.

Many of his supporters therefore believe that the whole double salary issue had been instigated by some people within the NDC, to soil his image.

Mr Asaga said those plotting to disgrace Bagbin would not succeed because the man’s impeccable reputation was as solid as a rock.

“It is not for nothing that since 1992, the good people of Nadowli-Kaleo have elected the same MP over and over again. And in Parliament, everybody knows that Bagbin is the guy to go to for consultation on anything that boggles the mind.

“Again, everybody knows about his reputation as a fierce anti-corruption crusader,” Mr Asaga said.

He gave the assurance that given the opportunity, Mr Bagbin could perform creditably well in the highest office of the Republic.

