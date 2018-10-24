Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament has been given a messianic status by gurus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern region. At a meeting with executives of the NDC at Asamankese the Nadowli-Kaleo MP, who had a huge reputation as an incorruptible man, was declared as the party’s saviour. “…Yes that is what Mr Ba

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament has been given a messianic status by gurus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern region.

At a meeting with executives of the NDC at Asamankese the Nadowli-Kaleo MP, who had a huge reputation as an incorruptible man, was declared as the party’s saviour.

“…Yes that is what Mr Bagbin is, the party’s saviour, and a saviour is exactly what the party needs at the moment,” Mr. Ben Yamoah, Communication officer for Lower West Akim Constituency said at the meeting at Asamankese.

According to him, Mr Bagbin had already started saving the party and deserved to be allowed the whole platform to complete the salvation of the party by moving it into power from opposition in 2020.

“When our Founder walked away from his own baby, it was Mr who teamed up with some elders of our party to draw him back. It was not only the Founder, in fact the entire Council of Elders of the party was back on board with us because Mr Bagbin mediated on behalf of the party.

Mr Yamoah commended Mr Bagbin for clearly explaining issues to party faithful on every stop of his tour, and meeting chiefs, cadres, imams, and leaders of the zongo communities, a situation he said had invigorated the activities of the party.

“I am confident that by the time he tours the whole country, all the people who love the NDC, but lost hope because of ‘monkey dey work baboon dey chop’ will be attracted back into the party. This is how Bagbin is saving the NDC from hopelessness,” Mr Yamoah added.

The Asamankese meeting was a huge affair with Constituency executives thronging the meeting to hear Mr Bagbin.

Mr Yamoah used the meeting as a platform to officially pledge his vote to Mr Bagbin and admonished the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament against repeating President Mahama’s public statements which angered Ghanaians and cost the party dearly in 2016.

The Nadowli Kaleo MP had a positive response for everything that he said, including his observation that there was total neglect for the party, pro NDC journalists such as Raymond Archer and Jojo Bruce Quansah among others and promised that under him NDC, he would strengthen their media.

Meanwhile, Albert Anaafi Afari, alias Jerry, another Constituency executive who attended the meeting pledged in an interview on the sidelines of the meeting that Mr Bagbin would have a landslide victory from the Eastern region during the party’s presidential primary.

“We will work double time, the way we worked for Mahama to have victory in 2012. That promise that ‘monkey dey work baboon dey chop’ will be a thing of the past under him is the best message I have heard so far from any of the aspirants because that is the main cause of disaffection in the party,” he said.

According to him, Mr Bagbin was more than qualified to lead the party because, of all the aspirants, he had the most experience having served as the party’s pioneer MP, Majority and Minority Leader, member of the Council of Elders and Member of the Party’s Functional Executive among others.

“The other candidates can boast of other things, but none can claim that they have very cordial relationship with our beloved Founder like Bagbin does… and whether we like it or not we need our Founder to win 2020,” Mr. Afari said.

Mr Mark Okraku, Fanteakwa South NDC Chairman said many NDC Executives were disgruntled because they did not benefit in the past, but were invigorated with the powerful message of the Second Deputy Speaker and would work hard for him.

“I am impressed with Mr Bagbin’s brilliant delivery and I think he is the best to save the NDC, Mr Frank Ofosu, Atiwa West constituency Organiser has said.

Meanwhile, on the tour, Mr Bagbin this weekend stopped over at the Akim Oda Krontihene’s Palace, and paid homage, when he and his campaign team visited the town.

Branch, Constituency and regional executives of the NDC there thronged the palace asking for Bagbin’s T shirts amidst the chanting of victory songs for the Nadowli-Kaleo MP.

