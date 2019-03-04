news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA - Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has officially disbanded his campaign team for the 2019 Presidential primary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



At a ceremony held at the ASK-Bagbin campaign office in Labadi, Accra, the longstanding MP for Nadowli-Kaleo also advised his team members to throw their support behind former President John Mahama, who won the Presidential primary.

“The primary was a family affair that enriched the internal democracy of our party, the NDC. We have crossed that bridge, it is now time for all of us to fall in and place behind our flagbearer so that we can win 2020 and rescue our people,” Mr Bagbin said in a welcome address at his Labadi Campaign office.

He also thanked his Campaign team members for their support and commitment.

There are analysis in the public domain that Mr Bagbin’s inability to meet Branch members of the party across the country affected his vote basket, as most of the delegates were at the branch level.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament was unable to touch base at the Branch level because of the constraints of Parliamentary work and yet came in a strong third position behind former President John Mahama and Prof Joshua Alabi who had both toured extensively.

Many pundits believed that his strong showing in spite of a small campaign outreach indicated that he had a chance to lead the NDC in 2024 after former President Mahama has stepped down as party leader either as former President or former Flagbearer.

The Nadowli-Kaleo MP also thanked his support base, chiefs and religious leaders across the country.

Mr Fritz Baffour, a former Minister of Information and MP for Ablekuma South said “Mr. Bagbin is a great leader who has helped me and many other high-profile politicians in diverse ways. He did very well in this election and it is clear that he is a force to reckon with”.

Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, said “what Mr Bagbin has done for the party over the years is conspicuous that the NDC occupies the Centre Stage of his heart.

“He is not a cash cow, he is a polished gentleman with a unique brain power who wants the NDC to win power in 2020 and that is why he has disbanded his campaign team. He is liked by many because of his words of wisdom and I was blissfully happy to be a member of his campaign team”.

