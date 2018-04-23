By Dennis Peprah, GNA Sunyani, April 23, GNA - Incumbent Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Thomas Adu Appiah, has been re-elected to serve another term. He polled 281 votes to beat off the challenge by his two other contestants - Francis Opoku Sarfo, who had 266 votes and Dr. Charles Addo, 10 votes. This was at the party’s regional delegates’ conference

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, April 23, GNA - Incumbent Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Thomas Adu Appiah, has been re-elected to serve another term.

He polled 281 votes to beat off the challenge by his two other contestants - Francis Opoku Sarfo, who had 266 votes and Dr. Charles Addo, 10 votes.

This was at the party’s regional delegates’ conference held in Sunyani.

Kwame Baffoe alias “Abronye DC” easily won the first Vice Chairman position, when he secured 407 votes as against Dr. Opoku Marfo’s 93 votes, Patrick Peprah Agyei, 28, Dabie Appiah Mensah, 13 and Shaibu Bamba, 15 votes.

For the second Vice Chairman post, Joseph Mensah narrowly beat his only other challenger Owusu Banahene with 14 votes, polling 285 votes as against the defeated candidate’s 271 votes.

Kofi Boateng was elected as the Secretary, securing 296 votes to beat David Boakye, who had 179 votes, and John Nketiah, 83 votes.

In the election for Deputy Secretary, Asare Bediako secured 296 votes, as against 212 votes, by Mohammed Baba Gausu and Clement Bonsu’s 40 votes.

Alhaji Issaka Issah garnered 404 votes to beat Justice Appiah Antwi, to become the Regional Treasurer. The latter obtained 150 votes.

Konlaabig Rasheed was returned unopposed as the Organizer, with Dorothy Ama Amponsah retaining her post as Women’s Organiser by polling 239 votes to defeat her main contestants, Doris Asomah, 229 votes and Patience Tettey, 85 votes.

The delegates gave Michael Osei Boateng 337 votes to become the Youth Organiser. His challengers, Abdul Razack had, 167 votes, Eugene Kusi Boakye, 17 votes, Richard Adu, 12 votes, Isaac Kwain Bonse – 41 votes and Isaac Kwame Benkae, 04 votes.

Alhaji Adamu Mohammed secured 264 votes to win the Nasara Coordinator election with his two other contestants Amadu Bermah Suleman and Kassim Siaka, receiving 208 and 93 votes, respectively.

