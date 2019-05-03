news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Awutu Bereku (C/R) May 3, GNA - Mr. Stephen Kwame Quaye, Awutu-Senya District Chief Executive has called on Assembly members in the district to continue to work together as a team with passion for the development of Awutu-Senya communities.

Mr Quaye who made the call at the Awutu-Senya Assembly meeting held at Awutu Bereku said the Assembly received GH¢151,102.24 from its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) with GHS 344,663.37 from the Common fund for the first quarter.

An amount of GH¢373,413.19 was received from the district development fund and GH¢29,737.89 from the Disability Fund.

According to the DCE, the funds received had been committed to the payment of projects and programmes captured in the district budget for the year.

Mr Quaye said the Assembly was able to mobilize only GH¢151,038.47 out of the budgeted amount of GH¢700,325.00 representing 21.57 percent as its IGF as against GH¢145,151.97 at the same period in 2018.

On Agriculture, he stated that under the Planting for exports and rural Development, the Assembly purchased 11,000 coconut seedlings to be distributed to farmers in the district during this farming season, and so far 3000 farmers registered to take part of the project.

The DCE announced that the Assembly had purchased 18 motor bikes to be distributed to Agriculture Extension Officers in the district to help them to reach out to all farmers in the district in addition to sensitisation campaigns on animal production.

On education, he informed the house that, efforts were being made to enhance performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Assembly had in collaboration with the District Directorate of Education conducted a District Mock Examination for 2,639 candidates.

Neenyi George Andah the Member of Parliament for the Area also sponsored a three week vacation classes for candidates, expected to end on Friday, May 3, 2019.

According to Mr. Quaye in an effort to curb filth in the district, the district Director of Education initiated a clean-up campaign that brought together pupils from cluster of schools closed to the District Education Office to clean the surroundings of offices around the Education office, the Court and the District Assembly Block.

On health, he informed the house that the Bawjiase Health Centre was elevated to a Polyclinic, while three new projects including; a Community based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Bonsuoku and Teachers Quarters at Krobonshie were completed.

Rehabilitation of D/A Junior High School at Ofaso was also on-going.

On sanitation, he noted that the Assembly paid commitment fee in an attempt to own a final disposal site being used currently and that efforts were being made to evacuate huge heaps of refuse at its revenue collection areas at Bawjiase and Bontrase markets which was effecting revenue collection.

The DCE said the development of the district would be only be achieved through their collective efforts and expressed the need for all and sundry to put aside their personal ambitions, political sentiment prioritise the development of the area.

GNA