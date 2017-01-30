Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - The African Union (AU) Commission on Monday elected Mr Kwesi Quartey, the immediate past Secretary to former President John Dramani Mahama, as the Vice Chairperson of the continental body. Mr Quartey, with the backing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was elected to that position at the Ordinary Session of the 28th Assembly of the African Union at Addis Ababa, Ethiop

Mr Quartey, with the backing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was elected to that position at the Ordinary Session of the 28th Assembly of the African Union at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mr Quartey is a Lawyer and Career Diplomat. He was a Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister in the Mahama administration. He has been Ghana’s Ambassador to the UN and the AU, as well as to a number of countries, including Cuba and Belgium.

GNA