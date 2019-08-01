news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Shama (WR), Aug. 1, GNA - The Assembly members within the Shama District have been entreated to stop washing their dirty linens in the public space and rather resort to appropriate resolution systems in the assembly.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr. Percy Ahenakwah expressed concern about the habit of resorting to radio and speaking ill of the Assembly adding, "This August house must eschew this growing practice and help project a positive image of our assembly".

Mr Ahenakwah at the eighth ordinary meeting of the third assembly also encouraged them to familiarise themselves with the standing orders and the Act that established the Assembly for precision in debate and correct inference.

"A lot more can be achieved if as members, we use the opportunity we get to speak on radio to project the works of the Assembly we belong, rather than shooting our feet by lambasting our own assembly all the time", the PM added.

One key concern that arose from the Presentation of the District Chief Executive, Mr. Joseph Amoah was the abandoned polyclinic that had created lots of health difficulties for the inhabitants of the area.

The "notorious polyclinic project" had been abandoned close to ten years now making access to quality health care delivery, access to medication and general healthcare an allusion in the district.

Mr. Amoah however mentioned that plans were far advanced to procure a new contractor after the Ministry of health had repackaged the contract.

He said the necessary changes were done by the Ministry of Health and currently, value for money audit was being undertaken by the Finance and would soon be sent to cabinet and Parliament for final consideration and award of the contract.

Mr Amoah said the project changed from a Polyclinic to a district hospital with 80 bed capacity adding, "I am very hopeful that some good news may come by the end of the year".

The Assembly on the other hand is making significant progress in revenue targets and other benchmarks including; education, infrastructure, agriculture and health among others.

The Assembly's net worth as of the end of June stood at GHȼ 7,759,707.62 and had accumulated surpluses.

The DCE mentioned that data cleaning and updating exercise were underway to cover businesses and properties with the help of GIZ.

Management of the Assembly planned to engage small skilled businesses to find a way of assisting them to grow.

He noted that plans were far advanced for the construction of two CHPS compound for two communities whilst upgrading the Inchaban Police Park.

Mr Amoah hinted that the Assembly had secured a land at Beposo Nkran for the commencement of the Empowering Novel Agribusiness Led Employment programme.

He said DISEC remained resolute to advance the course of security and peace in the district.

GNA