By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA



Ashaiman, Aug. 05, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Max-Voy, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant in the Ashaiman Constituency is reported dead on Sunday, bearly two weeks to the party's parliamentary primaries.

Mr Max-Voy, also known as Martin Luther, was the proprietor of the Martin Luther King School in Ashaiman and a business man.

He was the only contender of Mr Ernest Norgbey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ashaiman.

Confirming the death to the Ghana News Agency, Ms. Zainab Mohammed, Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC, Ashaiman Constituency, said, the news about the death of the aspirant came to them as a surprise.

Meanwhile, sources from Mr. Emmanuel Max-Voy's campaign team suggested that he could have died from stomach ulcer even though an autopsy was yet to be done.

This is the second time the deceased was making an attempt to secure the parliamentary candidature, after losing in 2015 to Mr Norgbey.

