Ho, Jan. 12, GNA - Mr Harrison Kofi Belley, a Governance Researcher in Ho has dismissed the description of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo’s ministerial nominations as “old wine in new wineskin”.

He said the nomination of experienced individuals with the blend of young people was a wise decision by the President.

Mr Belley in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said experience was a key factor in ensuring good governance and said “the nominations are so far, so good”.

He said he saw nothing wrong with the appointment of Mr Osafo Marfo as a Senior Minister, saying, his role was to supervise all ministers with the Chief of Staff charged to coordinate activities of the ministers alongside other administrative duties.

“This looks like a team “A” but I will urge the Minister in charge of monitoring and evaluation to ensure that the appointees deliver to expectation,” Mr Belley said.

He also called on technical heads of institutions and stakeholders to support the nominees to give off their best to the country.

