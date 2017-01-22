By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - A governance expert has observed that America’s Foreign Policy would not change much under the administration of President Donald John Trump. Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the Acting Executive Director of the Centre for Local Governance and Advocacy, said the Americans always had perma

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - A governance expert has observed that America’s Foreign Policy would not change much under the administration of President Donald John Trump.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the Acting Executive Director of the Centre for Local Governance and Advocacy, said the Americans always had permanent interests but not permanent friends, therefore, Mr Trump’s foreign policies would not be anything different from his predecessors.

He, however, expressed delight over a statement Mr Trump made in his inaugural address that America would not impose her values on other countries.

“I believe that this comment is in the right direction if only America will comply with it because in the past, Americans have tried to impose their values on other countries, including Iraq, Libya, Syria and others, which often resulted in some form of resistance,” Dr Antwi-Danso said.

He said Mr Trump’s inaugural address was not reconciliatory considering the many protests that heralded his election, saying; “I was expecting some form of appeasement from his speech in order to rally the entire nation behind him, but surprisingly, it was absent, which I believe it’s not good enough”.

Mr Donald John Trump was sworn-in on Friday, January 20, as the 45th President of the United States of America with high expectations regarding how he would handle immigration, taxes, health care and other pressing issues.

He defeated former US Senator, Mrs Hillary Clinton, in the November polls last year in one of America’s shocking election outcomes considering the fact that most opinion polls before the elections had predicted a landslide win for Mrs Clinton, the Democrat Presidential Candidate.

