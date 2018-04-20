By Yaw Ansah, GNA Accra, April 20, GNA - The Electoral Commission of Ghana on Friday said it has made all the necessary arrangements to hold a Greater Accra Regional election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) slated for Saturday April 21. All the electoral materials including validation stamps, ballot boxes, register and thump print pad are ready. Mr Kwame Amoah, Greater Accra Regional Director

Accra, April 20, GNA - The Electoral Commission of Ghana on Friday said it has made all the necessary arrangements to hold a Greater Accra Regional election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) slated for Saturday April 21.

All the electoral materials including validation stamps, ballot boxes, register and thump print pad are ready.

Mr Kwame Amoah, Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said the Commission would be at the venue by 09:00 hours.

“The rules of the elections are the same. You need to establish your identity as to who you are on the electoral roll, one man-one vote and observe secret ballot. Whoever gets the most number of votes, wins the election,” he said.

In all fifty-six people are contesting for ten positions in the Greater Accra Region.

Nii Ayite Boafo, Secretary of the three- Member NPP Election Committee, explained that the number of contestants vying for the ten Regional positions had dropped from 56 to 54 because two of the aspirants voluntarily stepped down.

He said those who opted out were Mr Isaac Amo and Mr Samuel Martey who had initially showed interest in contesting for the first Vice Chair position.

The three most contested positions are the Regional First Vice-Chair, Assistant Secretary, and the Nasara Coordinator, for which eight candidates have registered their interest in each.

The various positions being contested are Regional Chairman, First Vice Chairman, Second Vice Chairman, the Secretary and the Assistant Secretary.

The rest are Organizer, Women’s Organizer, Youth Organizer, Treasurer and the Nasara Coordinator.

