By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA – Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was on Saturday sworn in as the new Vice President of Ghana at 1055hrs.

“I Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia having been elected to the Office of Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, do in the name of the Almighty God swear that I will be faithful and true to the Republic of Ghana;

“I will at all times preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana; and that I dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana and to do right to all manner of persons.

“I further solemnly swear that should I at any time break this oath of office I shall submit myself to the laws of the Republic of Ghana and suffer the penalty for it .So help me God.

The Oath was administered by the Chief Justice, Justice Theodora Georgina Wood, before the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the newly elected Speaker of Parliament of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic, and 275 Members of Parliament who had temporary transformed the Independence Square into Parliament House.

GNA