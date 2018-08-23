Koforidua (E/R), Aug. 23, GNA - The Akwamuman Senior High School (SHS) in the Asuogyaman District will be the venue for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eastern Regional delegates conference which is slated for Saturday September 1. This was disclosed by the Chairperson of the Eastern Regional Elections Committee, Ms Mavis Ama Frempong in an interview with the media after a stakeholders’ enga

Koforidua (E/R), Aug. 23, GNA - The Akwamuman Senior High School (SHS) in the Asuogyaman District will be the venue for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eastern Regional delegates conference which is slated for Saturday September 1.



This was disclosed by the Chairperson of the Eastern Regional Elections Committee, Ms Mavis Ama Frempong in an interview with the media after a stakeholders’ engagement with all the aspirants.

She said it has also been confirmed that the Regional Women's elections will be held on the 28th of August, 2018 at Adeiso.

She said the committee is yet to decide on the venue for the election of Youth Organizer which is expected to be held earlier before the regional conference.

Ms Frempong said the engagement with the aspirants formed part of activities to relay relevant information to them and give them opportunity to share their problems concerning the upcoming election.

She said so far all the 62 candidates vetted have been cleared to contest, however, one candidate, Alhaji Mohammed contesting for the Treasurer position has pulled out from the race due to travelling commitment, bringing the number to 61.

She commended all the contestants for running a smooth campaign devoid of insults and name calling.

GNA